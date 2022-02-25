Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

196,000 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

GS

Location

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

196,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8423913
  • VIN: JM1BL1H52A1332474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

 2010 MAZDA3 GS HATCHBACK

6 SPEED!,  Loaded With every important option!

2.5L 4cyl, Only 198,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Black Cloth seats.

Sunroof, Bluetooth, 

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

New Brakes All Around!

Brand New Clutch!,

Aluminum Wheels,

Very well maintained car inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

NOW ONLY $7,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

