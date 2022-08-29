2010 Nissan Cube

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 211,390 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Seating Cloth Seats Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

