$12,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Xterra
2010 Nissan Xterra
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2010 NISSAN XTERRA
4X4, With every important option!
4.0L V6, Only 131,000 Very well maintained miles! (209KMS)
Super Clean, No Rust, New Tires, New Brakes,
Nicely equipped and finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.
You wont find a cleaner one :)
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, With trailer Brake Control
Aluminum Wheels on New Aggressive Tires!
Former US truck in Miles
Completely Certified and Ready to go!
SALE PRICED $12,888+ HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895