<p style=text-align: center;><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Ultra Clean<strong> 2010 NISSAN XTERRA </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>4X4, </span></strong>With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.0L V6</strong>, Only <strong>131,000</strong> Very well maintained<strong> miles! (209KMS)</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Super Clean, No Rust, New Tires, New Brakes,</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Nicely equipped and<strong> </strong>finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>You wont find a cleaner one :)</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;>Tow Package, With trailer Brake Control</p><p style=text-align: center;>Aluminum Wheels on <strong>New Aggressive Tires!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Former US truck in Miles</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $12,888+ <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
209,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AN0NW0AC509584

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Ultra Clean 2010 NISSAN XTERRA 

4X4, With every important option!

4.0L V6, Only 131,000 Very well maintained miles! (209KMS)

Super Clean, No Rust, New Tires, New Brakes,

Nicely equipped and finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.

You wont find a cleaner one :)

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, With trailer Brake Control

Aluminum Wheels on New Aggressive Tires!

Former US truck in Miles

Completely Certified and Ready to go!

SALE PRICED $12,888+ HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

2010 Nissan Xterra