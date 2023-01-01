$26,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Porsche Panamera
4dr HB 4S Sport Exhaust/ Accident Free/ Sport Chro
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
- VIN: WP0AB2A70AL060513
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,657 KM
SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, SPORT EXHAUST, ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, 20" RS SPYDER WHEELS, AND MUCH MORE! Introducing the iconic 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S, a luxurious sports sedan that redefines performance and elegance. This exceptional Panamera 4S, with its timeless design and impressive capabilities, is now available at our dealership.
The 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S is a masterpiece of engineering, delivering a blend of power and comfort that is synonymous with the Porsche name. Its potent V8 engine provides exhilarating acceleration, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures remarkable stability and handling, making it a true sports car in sedan form.
Step inside the impeccably crafted cabin, and you'll be enveloped in luxury and technology. The Panamera 4S offers premium materials, sumptuous leather seats, and advanced infotainment features, providing a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience.
With its sleek and unmistakable Porsche design, the Panamera 4S makes a statement wherever it goes. From its sculpted lines to its distinctive rear end, this sports sedan exudes class and performance in equal measure.
Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S, a sedan that marries power and prestige in perfect harmony. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the Panamera 4S is a symbol of luxury and performance. Elevate your driving experience with this remarkable and timeless Porsche Panamera 4S.
176 Sport Exhaust System
1A Carbon Grey Metallic
345 Heated Steering Wheel
351 Adaptive Air Suspension w/PDCC
417 20" RS Spyder Design wheel
446 Wheel Caps with Colored Crest
597 Door Entry Guards Stnlss Steel
619 Bluetooth
636 ParkAssist (Front and Rear)
640 Sport Chrono Package Plus
658 Variable Assist Power Steering
680 BOSE
686 XM Satellite Radio
712 PDCC Electric Rear Differential
762 Launch Car
810 Floor mats
821 Walnut interior package
870 Universal audio interface
P81 Adaptive Sport Seats w/Mem Pkg
UC Luxor Beige Full Leather
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
