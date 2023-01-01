Menu
2010 Porsche Panamera

157,657 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2010 Porsche Panamera

2010 Porsche Panamera

4dr HB 4S Sport Exhaust/ Accident Free/ Sport Chro

2010 Porsche Panamera

4dr HB 4S Sport Exhaust/ Accident Free/ Sport Chro

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Logo_NoBadges
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,657KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  VIN: WP0AB2A70AL060513

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Mileage 157,657 KM

SPORT CHRONO PACKAGE, SPORT EXHAUST, ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION, 20" RS SPYDER WHEELS, AND MUCH MORE! Introducing the iconic 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S, a luxurious sports sedan that redefines performance and elegance. This exceptional Panamera 4S, with its timeless design and impressive capabilities, is now available at our dealership.

 

The 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S is a masterpiece of engineering, delivering a blend of power and comfort that is synonymous with the Porsche name. Its potent V8 engine provides exhilarating acceleration, while the all-wheel-drive system ensures remarkable stability and handling, making it a true sports car in sedan form.

 

Step inside the impeccably crafted cabin, and you'll be enveloped in luxury and technology. The Panamera 4S offers premium materials, sumptuous leather seats, and advanced infotainment features, providing a sophisticated and comfortable driving experience.

 

With its sleek and unmistakable Porsche design, the Panamera 4S makes a statement wherever it goes. From its sculpted lines to its distinctive rear end, this sports sedan exudes class and performance in equal measure.

 

Don't miss the opportunity to own the 2010 Porsche Panamera 4S, a sedan that marries power and prestige in perfect harmony. Visit our dealership today to explore its features and experience firsthand why the Panamera 4S is a symbol of luxury and performance. Elevate your driving experience with this remarkable and timeless Porsche Panamera 4S.

 

176 Sport Exhaust System

1A Carbon Grey Metallic

345 Heated Steering Wheel

351 Adaptive Air Suspension w/PDCC

417 20" RS Spyder Design wheel

446 Wheel Caps with Colored Crest

597 Door Entry Guards Stnlss Steel

619 Bluetooth

636 ParkAssist (Front and Rear)

640 Sport Chrono Package Plus

658 Variable Assist Power Steering

680 BOSE

686 XM Satellite Radio

712 PDCC Electric Rear Differential

762 Launch Car

810 Floor mats

821 Walnut interior package

870 Universal audio interface

P81 Adaptive Sport Seats w/Mem Pkg

UC Luxor Beige Full Leather

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof

