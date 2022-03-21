Menu
2010 Subaru Forester

247,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2010 Subaru Forester

2010 Subaru Forester

SPORT TECH

2010 Subaru Forester

SPORT TECH

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

247,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8753459
  • VIN: JF2SH6CC6AH904160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 247,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Just Traded-In...... 2010 SUBARU FORESTER 2.5

SUV/ CROSSOVER / WAGON, AWD, With every important option!

2.5L 4CYL, 247,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Aqua Teal on Light grey cloth seats.

Chrome trim, door handles, Bush Bar and Rear step bar...

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Heated Power Seats  

Bluetooth Audio, Winter Tires and more....

Come and check it out for yourself

 

BEING OFFERED IN **"AS IS" CONDITION,

You are welcome to have the vehicle pre-inspected prior to purchase at your expense anywher in the city of Guelph.

 

SALE PRICED $4,800! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

