2010 Subaru Forester
SPORT TECH
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Sold As Is
- Listing ID: 8753459
- VIN: JF2SH6CC6AH904160
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Teal
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Traded-In...... 2010 SUBARU FORESTER 2.5
SUV/ CROSSOVER / WAGON, AWD, With every important option!
2.5L 4CYL, 247,000 well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Aqua Teal on Light grey cloth seats.
Chrome trim, door handles, Bush Bar and Rear step bar...
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Heated Power Seats
Bluetooth Audio, Winter Tires and more....
Come and check it out for yourself
BEING OFFERED IN **"AS IS" CONDITION,
You are welcome to have the vehicle pre-inspected prior to purchase at your expense anywher in the city of Guelph.
SALE PRICED $4,800! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
**“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
