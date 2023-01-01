Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Matrix

126,429 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR All Wheel Drive

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR All Wheel Drive

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

  1. 1684764514
  2. 1684764514
  3. 1684764548
  4. 1684764548
  5. 1684764548
  6. 1684764548
  7. 1684764548
  8. 1684764548
  9. 1684764548
  10. 1684764548
  11. 1684764548
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,429KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9980390
  • Stock #: 5681
  • VIN: 2T1LE4EE5AC017460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Like new. Low km's. Very rare all wheel drive model. Very well maintained and in excellent condition. 2.4 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Economical and reliable. Toyota Quality and Engineering. No disappointments here. AC blows cold. Bike rack hitch. Don't miss out. Upgraded Alpine audio system. 

LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

WE OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL 1-866-635-2828 OR EMAIL contact@linwoodauto.ca  CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS. 

 Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North,

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

1-519-823-8585

Text: 519-841-6200

contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2010 Toyota Matrix X...
 126,429 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape 4WD...
 113,728 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 114,485 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory