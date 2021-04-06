Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Tacoma

260,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Tacoma

2010 Toyota Tacoma

TRD CREW CAB 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Tacoma

TRD CREW CAB 4X4

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

260,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6833954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 1 Owner, Dealer serviced 2010 Tacoma TRD crew cab 4x4!

Frame recall performed, truck drives, smells and performes as good as it looks!

260,000 Well cared for kms, she's not even broken in yet :)

Loaded including 4x4, hard tonneau cover, sliding rear window, 

Alloy wheels AC and more......

SPRING SALE PRICED AT ONLY $18888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFET+DETAIL+ WARRANTY

& COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

 

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2011 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 230,000 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Pass...
 71,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX
 144,000 KM
$7,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory