Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Venza

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Venza

2010 Toyota Venza

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Venza

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5845185
  • VIN: 4T3ZA3BB6AU034414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean vehicle and in great condition ,

New brakes all around, Oil change just done.

 

Free registration,HST extra

All you pay is $8,499 + HST

 

NO ADMINISTRATION FEES, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO EXTRA CHARGES!

FREE 3 months extended warranty.

WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.

The vehicle will come SAFETY certified and fully detailed.

Financing Available.

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it.

Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

647-861-5543

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rowel's Auto Sales

2010 Toyota Venza
 175,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Odyssey DX
 200,500 KM
$72,000 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 171,000 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic

Email Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

Call Dealer

647-861-XXXX

(click to show)

647-861-5543

Quick Links
Directions Inventory