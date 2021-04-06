Menu
2010 Volvo XC60

129,000 KM

Details

$12,295

+ tax & licensing
$12,295

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

2010 Volvo XC60

2010 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD

2010 Volvo XC60

T6 AWD

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,295

+ taxes & licensing

129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6980081
  • VIN: YV4992DZ5A2063633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | NO ACCIDENTS | Low Mileage

 

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees

Financing available, we approve all credits.

 

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

Plus:

 

FREE 3 Months Lubrico Warranty valued at $299, covers powertrain plus coverage for the most common breakdowns.

FREE Synthetic oil change.

 

WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.

FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM

 

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

 

647-861-5543

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Privacy Glass
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

