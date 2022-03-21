Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Acura CSX

87,082 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2011 Acura CSX

2011 Acura CSX

4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Acura CSX

4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,082KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8972647
  • Stock #: 5601
  • VIN: 2HHFD5F75BH200870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,082 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before September 5, 2022. Low km's. Like new. Tech package. Nav. Sunroof. Leather. Heated seats. Allow wheels and so much more. 2.0 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Economical, reliable and affordable. A pleasure to own and drive. Don't miss out. Call, email or text for more information and availability. 1-866-635-2828 Email: contact@linwoodauto.ca  Text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 137,084 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2006 Mazda B-Series SE
 145,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2005 Honda Civic 4dr...
 253,316 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory