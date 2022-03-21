$12,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura CSX
4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8972647
- Stock #: 5601
- VIN: 2HHFD5F75BH200870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 87,082 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before September 5, 2022. Low km's. Like new. Tech package. Nav. Sunroof. Leather. Heated seats. Allow wheels and so much more. 2.0 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Economical, reliable and affordable. A pleasure to own and drive. Don't miss out. Call, email or text for more information and availability. 1-866-635-2828 Email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
