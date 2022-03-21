2011 Audi A3

$12,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8665594

8665594 Stock #: 22N1810

22N1810 VIN: WAUAFCFM1BA134749

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Seating Leather Interior Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.