2011 Audi A3

125,000 KM

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Audi A3

2011 Audi A3

2.0T Premium S tronic Certified!Keyless!Alloys!WeApproveAllCredit!

2011 Audi A3

2.0T Premium S tronic Certified!Keyless!Alloys!WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8665594
  • Stock #: 22N1810
  • VIN: WAUAFCFM1BA134749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22N1810
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! Low Kilometer vehicle equipped with Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Seats, A/C, Power Windows, Power Locks and MORE!!!

BAD
CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!



ASK US
ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!



We at
AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the
expectations of our ever-growing clientele.



Our
dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle
inventory.



We offer:



-
No-hassle vehicle sales process;



- Updated
sanitization protocols for all test drives. 



- State of
the art full service facility;



- Renowned
ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.



Every
vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil
Change!



If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy
ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!



Become a
member of the AutoMarket Family Today!



Sales:  https://www.automarketguelph.ca/



Service:  https://www.automarketservice.ca/



Wheels:  https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory