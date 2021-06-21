2011 Audi R8

+ taxes & licensing
525 Horsepower, Lamborghini V10, All-Wheel Drive, Enhanced Leather Package. Royal City Fine Cars is proud to present this breath-taking Audi R8 V10 Spyder! Finished in the stealthy, yet elegant Lava Gray with Black-alloy wheels, and black leather, this supercar has a unique presence while driving down the road. The Lamborghini-derived V10 engine powers the R8 through Audi's infamous Quattro All Wheel Drive system allowing the Spyder to do 0-60mph in sub 4 seconds and acheive a top speed of 193mph! Options and features include; 12-Speaker Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Paddle Shifters, Power Folding Convertible Top, LED Headlights, Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Handsfree, Auto-dimming heated folding pwr mirrors w/integrated LED turn signals, Wipers w/rain sensors, Fine nappa leather seats, and much more!
