2011 Audi R8

80,155 KM

Details Description Features

$129,995

+ tax & licensing
$129,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2011 Audi R8

2011 Audi R8

5.2L V10 FSI Spyder/ Excellent Condition

2011 Audi R8

5.2L V10 FSI Spyder/ Excellent Condition

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,155KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7441499
  • Stock #: 3925
  • VIN: WUAVNAFG5BN001591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lava Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 80,155 KM

Vehicle Description

525 Horsepower, Lamborghini V10, All-Wheel Drive, Enhanced Leather Package. Royal City Fine Cars is proud to present this breath-taking Audi R8 V10 Spyder! Finished in the stealthy, yet elegant Lava Gray with Black-alloy wheels, and black leather, this supercar has a unique presence while driving down the road. The Lamborghini-derived V10 engine powers the R8 through Audi's infamous Quattro All Wheel Drive system allowing the Spyder to do 0-60mph in sub 4 seconds and acheive a top speed of 193mph! Options and features include; 12-Speaker Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Heated Seats, Leather Interior, Paddle Shifters, Power Folding Convertible Top, LED Headlights, Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth Handsfree, Auto-dimming heated folding pwr mirrors w/integrated LED turn signals, Wipers w/rain sensors, Fine nappa leather seats, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

