2011 BMW 3 Series

157,938 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive/ Clean Carfax/ M-Wheels/ Premium

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive/ Clean Carfax/ M-Wheels/ Premium

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,938KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7638409
  Stock #: 3947
  VIN: WBAPK7G51BNN70157

  Exterior Colour Alpine White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 157,938 KM

EXCELLENT CONDITION, ACCIDENT FREE, LOADED, HEATED STEERING, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION. This stunning BMW 328i is finished in a beautiful Alpine white with Black leather and Wood trim! The 328i offers an amazing driving experience, with a smooth Inline 6 engine, All-Wheel Drive, and an amazing steering feel, this 3-Series makes your everyday drive exciting and memorable. This specific BMW is a local car, and was meticulously cared for by its previous owners.

Options and features include; Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Heated Seats, Sports Leather Seats, Wood Trim, Alloy Wheels, Xdrive, Idrive Infotainment System, Bluetooth Calling and Audio, USB and AUX inputs, Parking Sensors, Push Button Start, Keyless Entry, Premium Sound System, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

