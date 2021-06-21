Menu
2011 BMW 5 Series

136,000 KM

2011 BMW 5 Series

2011 BMW 5 Series

550xi Certified!Navigation!Leather!WeApproveAllCredit!

2011 BMW 5 Series

550xi Certified!Navigation!Leather!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

136,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7341389
  • Stock #: 21N1550
  • VIN: WBAFU9C57BC786355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21N1550
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Ontario Vehicle equipped with Navigation, Leather Power Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry and MORE!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

