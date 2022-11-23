$10,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-767-0007
2011 BMW 5 Series
550xi SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$10,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9362893
- Stock #: 22T1951
- VIN: WBAFU9C57BC783620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22T1951
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle being sold as traded. OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being
sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in
a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of
transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.
It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current
condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From AutoMarket
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.