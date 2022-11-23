Menu
2011 BMW 5 Series

178,000 KM

$10,000

$10,000

519-767-0007

2011 BMW 5 Series

2011 BMW 5 Series

550xi SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

2011 BMW 5 Series

550xi SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

$10,000

178,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9362893
  • Stock #: 22T1951
  • VIN: WBAFU9C57BC783620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22T1951
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle being sold as traded. OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being
sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in
a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of
transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.
It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current
condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

