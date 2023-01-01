$18,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT COUPE! CLEAN CARFAX! LOW KMS!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10060500
- VIN: 2g1fc1ed2b9160658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 123,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to experience the thrill of the open road? Look no further than our exceptional 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Automatic! This stunning machine combines power, style, and reliability, providing an exhilarating driving experience that will leave you craving more. With only 123,380 kilometers on the odometer and a squeaky-clean Carfax report, this Camaro is ready to be your perfect companion on every adventure.
Under the hood, the 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Automatic boasts a potent 3.6-liter V6 engine that roars to life with a thrilling 312 horsepower. Whether you're cruising down the highway or conquering winding roads, this Camaro's performance will leave a lasting impression. The smooth-shifting automatic transmission ensures seamless gear changes, giving you effortless control and an exhilarating driving experience.
Prepare to turn heads wherever you go with the Camaro's iconic design. Its muscular stance, aggressive lines, and bold front grille make a powerful statement. The vibrant exterior is complemented by a beautiful black paint job that showcases the car's sleek and timeless appeal. With its 2LT trim, this Camaro boasts a luxurious cabin that combines comfort, technology, and convenience features to enhance your driving pleasure.
Step inside the cabin, and you'll find a host of impressive features that elevate your driving experience. Sink into the comfortable leather seats and take advantage of the advanced technology and sunroof at your fingertips. The premium Boston Audio sound system delivers crisp audio, while the Bluetooth connectivity allows you to effortlessly connect your devices for hands-free calling.
Don't miss your chance to own this exhilarating 2011 Chevrolet Camaro 2LT Automatic. With its power, stunning design, and clean carfax history, this car is a true gem waiting for its next proud owner. Whether you're a car enthusiast or simply appreciate the thrill of the ride, the Camaro delivers on all fronts.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
