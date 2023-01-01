2011 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995 + taxes & licensing
1 2 3 , 3 8 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10060500

10060500 VIN: 2g1fc1ed2b9160658

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 123,380 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Heads-Up Display Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection

