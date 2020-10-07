Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

18,869 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT LOW KM

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT LOW KM

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,869KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6010008
  • VIN: 2G1FF1ED9B9113294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Jewel Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 18,869 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM, EXCELLENT CONDITION, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX.  This 2011 Chevrolet Camaro is a beautiful ride in stunning condition! With classic pony-car styling, Black Racing Stripes, and Alloy Wheels, This Camaro turns heads as it drives down the road! Equipped with the 3.5L V6, This Camaro get exceptional fuel-economy for it's class while still producing 312hp, and providing a lively driving experience. Options and Features include; Power Seats, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Bluetooth, AUX Input, Black Stripes, Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, and more!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

