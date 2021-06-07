Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

74,248 KM

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

RS 1LT Convertible/ 6-Speed/ Excellent Condition

2011 Chevrolet Camaro

RS 1LT Convertible/ 6-Speed/ Excellent Condition

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,248KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7331522
  VIN: 2G1FF3DD1B9181876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Raven
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,248 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM, EXCELLENT CONDITION, ACCIDENT-FREE, RS PACKAGE. The 2011 Camaro combines classic pony car styling with a touch of modern sports car design! With beautiful black alloy wheels, white racing stripes on black paint, and LED halo headlights, this Camaro looks stunning going down the road. Fun is what you will experience while driving this Camaro, with the ability to fold the convertible top with the touch of a button, the 305hp Camaro offers an exciting and lively ride. Options and features include; Magna Flow Exhaust, Bost Dynamic Sound, remote start, black badges, Spectre Air Intake, power seat, power windows, power convertible roof, cruise control, and more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

