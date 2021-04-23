Menu
2011 Chevrolet Colorado

241,000 KM

Details

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Extended Cab

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

LT Extended Cab

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

241,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7020020
  • VIN: 1GCESCF96B8126942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 241,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Very Clean 2011 Chevrolet Colorado LT

Extended cab, Rear Wheel drive

241,000 very well maintained kms, Timing was just done!

Clean Carfax history report with No Accidents or claims reported.

Nicely equipped including Power Windows and Locks, Cruise control and AC!

New Brakes, New Tires, Completely certified and ready to go!

Spring Sale Priced Now Only $7888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

