+ taxes & licensing
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Cheyenne Edition
Extended Cab, 2wd, With every important option!
NATURAL GAS CONVERSION
RUNS ON BOTH REGULAR GAS OR NATURAL GAS!
4.8L V8, 251,000 very well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Matching Cap
Aluminum Wheels, Bed Slider and Linex Liner
2 Nat Gas Fuel tanks included
6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $12,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
