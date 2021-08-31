2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888 + taxes & licensing 2 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7870020

7870020 VIN: 1GCRCREA9BZ204234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.