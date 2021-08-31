Menu
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

251,000 KM

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Cheyenne Edition

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

251,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7870020
  VIN: 1GCRCREA9BZ204234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 251,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Cheyenne Edition

Extended Cab, 2wd, With every important option!

NATURAL GAS CONVERSION

RUNS ON BOTH REGULAR GAS OR NATURAL GAS!

4.8L V8, 251,000 very well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Matching Cap

Aluminum Wheels, Bed Slider and Linex Liner

2 Nat Gas Fuel tanks included

6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and ready to go!

 

SALE PRICED $12,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

