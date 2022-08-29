Menu
116,000 KM

LT Z71

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

116,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9015091
  • VIN: 3GCPKSE30BG134156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CHARCOAL PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

WOW! Clean 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71

Crew Cab, 4x4, With every important option!

5.3L V8, Only 116,000 extremely well cared for kms!

 

TRUCK IS LIKE BRAND NEW INSIDE AND OUT

Clean Carfax vehicle history report with NO ACCIDENTS or Claims!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Pearl Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Chrome Bumpers, Privacy glass

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Box Liner,   

Like new 17" Aluminum Wheels 

Steering wheel audio, Driver info center

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $20,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

 

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

