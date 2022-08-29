$20,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Z71
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CHARCOAL PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
WOW! Clean 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71
Crew Cab, 4x4, With every important option!
5.3L V8, Only 116,000 extremely well cared for kms!
TRUCK IS LIKE BRAND NEW INSIDE AND OUT
Clean Carfax vehicle history report with NO ACCIDENTS or Claims!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Pearl Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, Privacy glass
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Box Liner,
Like new 17" Aluminum Wheels
Steering wheel audio, Driver info center
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $20,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
