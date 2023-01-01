2011 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

Listing ID: 10408920

10408920 Stock #: 101010

101010 VIN: 5RXTD2626B1020401

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Travel Trailer

Fuel Type Propane

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.