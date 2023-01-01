$15,000+ tax & licensing
2011 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10408920
- Stock #: 101010
- VIN: 5RXTD2626B1020401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Fuel Type Propane
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent travel trailer. Very clean and well cared for. Queen bed in front with two bunks. Fridge, microwave, 3 burner stove, range hood, oven, one slide out for the fold down sofa and eating area, full bathroom with toilet, sink, shower, and medicine cabinet. Air conditioning and heat. Outside shower. Sleeps 8. A real pleasure for the whole family.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
