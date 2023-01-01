Menu
2011 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

0 KM

$15,000

$15,000

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2011 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

2011 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

2011 CRUISER Shadow Cruiser

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

$15,000

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10408920
  • Stock #: 101010
  • VIN: 5RXTD2626B1020401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Travel Trailer
  • Fuel Type Propane
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent travel trailer. Very clean and well cared for. Queen bed in front with two bunks. Fridge, microwave, 3 burner stove, range hood, oven, one slide out for the fold down sofa and eating area, full bathroom with toilet, sink, shower, and medicine cabinet. Air conditioning and heat. Outside shower. Sleeps 8. A real pleasure for the whole family. 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

