$6,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-767-9555
2011 Dodge Avenger
Mainstreet Certified!
Location
Eknors Auto
1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7
519-767-9555
$6,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9186982
- Stock #: 1429A
- VIN: 1B3BD1FB8BN556611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1429A
- Mileage 195,969 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Dodge Avenger, great set of wheels for not too much money!
Power windows/locks/mirrors, automatic A/C, sunroof, alloy wheels, cruise control, a fuel efficient 4 cylinder engine and lots more.
Coming fully certified, stop by today to see it in person!
Come in for a free test drive today!
New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph
Why Buy from Eknors Auto? Here are 5 Great Reasons:
1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!
2. Free oil changes for a year!*
3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle
4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.
5. We are a full service dealership!
We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!
We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well!
Warranties available!
Best Rust Protection in the industry available!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!
**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**
Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines and Southern Ontario.
*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.