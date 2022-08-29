Menu
2011 Dodge Avenger

195,969 KM

$6,997

+ tax & licensing
$6,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2011 Dodge Avenger

2011 Dodge Avenger

Mainstreet Certified!

2011 Dodge Avenger

Mainstreet Certified!

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$6,997

+ taxes & licensing

195,969KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9186982
  • Stock #: 1429A
  • VIN: 1B3BD1FB8BN556611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1429A
  • Mileage 195,969 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Dodge Avenger, great set of wheels for not too much money!


Power windows/locks/mirrors, automatic A/C, sunroof, alloy wheels, cruise control, a fuel efficient 4 cylinder engine and lots more.  


Coming fully certified, stop by today to see it in person!


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Best Rust Protection in the industry available!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

