Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

107,247 KM

Details Description Features

$11,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD No Accidents, Great service records

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

XLT FWD No Accidents, Great service records

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9181567
  2. 9181567
  3. 9181567
  4. 9181567
  5. 9181567
  6. 9181567
  7. 9181567
  8. 9181567
  9. 9181567
  10. 9181567
  11. 9181567
  12. 9181567
  13. 9181567
  14. 9181567
  15. 9181567
  16. 9181567
  17. 9181567
  18. 9181567
  19. 9181567
  20. 9181567
  21. 9181567
  22. 9181567
  23. 9181567
  24. 9181567
Contact Seller

$11,997

+ taxes & licensing

107,247KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9181567
  • Stock #: 1485
  • VIN: 1FMCU0D77BKB93288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1485
  • Mileage 107,247 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Escape in great overall shape, no accidents and shows 27 service records on the carfax report.


Nicely equipped, power windows/locks/mirrors, bluetooth, A/C, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, fuel efficient 4 cylinder motor, Alloy wheels and more.


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eknors Auto

2014 Chevrolet Equin...
 127,955 KM
$13,997 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Highland...
 129,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 136,896 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory