$14,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Expedition
Limited
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 199,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
ULTRA CLEAN 2011 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED edition
4wd, 7 Passenger, With every available option!
No Accidents, Dealer Maintained from new;
Clean Carfax vehicle history report.
Only 204,000 kms with service records available.
Metallic Pearl Silver on Black leather power heated seats,
Captains Chairs Mid Row also heated, Navigation, Rear Camera, Bluetooth audio
Rear Climate controls, Power Rear Row seats, Power Tailgate
Driver Info Center, Running Boards and more....
A Beautiful example of 7 Passenger Luxury
Completely certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $14,888, + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY & 30 DAY WARRANTY
FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
Vehicle Features
