<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>ULTRA CLEAN<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2011 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED</span> edition</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4wd</strong>, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>7 Passenger,</span> With <strong>every available option!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>No Accidents,</span> Dealer Maintained from new; </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Clean Carfax vehicle history report.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Only <strong>204,000</strong> <strong>kms with service records available.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Metallic Pearl Silver on Black leather power heated seats,</p><p style=text-align: center;>Captains Chairs Mid Row also heated, <strong>Navigation, Rear Camera, Bluetooth </strong>audio</p><p style=text-align: center;>Rear Climate controls, Power Rear Row seats, Power Tailgate</p><p style=text-align: center;>Driver Info Center, Running Boards and more.... </p><p style=text-align: center;>A Beautiful example of 7 Passenger Luxury</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely certified and ready to go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $14,888, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY & </strong><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</strong></span> </a>- TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 199,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

ULTRA CLEAN 2011 FORD EXPEDITION LIMITED edition

4wd, 7 Passenger, With every available option!

No Accidents, Dealer Maintained from new;

Clean Carfax vehicle history report.

Only 204,000 kms with service records available.

Metallic Pearl Silver on Black leather power heated seats,

Captains Chairs Mid Row also heated, Navigation, Rear Camera, Bluetooth audio

Rear Climate controls, Power Rear Row seats, Power Tailgate

Driver Info Center, Running Boards and more.... 

A Beautiful example of 7 Passenger Luxury

Completely certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $14,888, + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY & 30 DAY WARRANTY

FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

