2011 Ford F-150

Sale $17,888 + taxes & licensing 1 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10280151

10280151 VIN: 1FTFX1EF9BFA80603

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Apple CarPlay Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

