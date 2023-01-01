$17,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-150
FX4 LOADED
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
- VIN: 1FTFX1EF9BFA80603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 186,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Stunning 2011 FORD F-150 FX4
Supercab, 4x4,
With every available option!
1 OWNER, DEALER SERVICED TRUCK
5.0L COYOTE V8, Only 186,000 well maintained kms!
THIS IS THE ONE YOU WAITED FOR!
Loaded and finished in Metallic Silver
on Black Leather Seats.
SUNROOF + PWR SLIDING GLASS
FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE
Dual Power Heated Seats
Rear Sonar back up sensors
Tow Package
Hard Tri-fold tonneau cover
Ford Premium Audio with Sync Bluetooth
20" Aluminum Wheels on Newer Michelin Tires!
6.5 foot Box, Box Liner
Super clean well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $17,888 + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
