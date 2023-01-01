Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-150

186,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

FX4 LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-150

FX4 LOADED

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1691602097
  2. 1691602097
  3. 1691602250
  4. 1691602250
  5. 1691602250
  6. 1691602250
  7. 1691602250
  8. 1691602250
  9. 1691602250
  10. 1691602250
  11. 1691602096
  12. 1691602097
  13. 1691602250
  14. 1691602250
  15. 1691602250
  16. 1691602251
  17. 1691602251
  18. 1691602250
  19. 1691602250
  20. 1691602251
  21. 1691602250
  22. 1691602250
  23. 1691602250
  24. 1691602096
  25. 1691602250
  26. 1691602250
  27. 1691602250
  28. 1691602250
  29. 1691602250
  30. 1691602250
  31. 1691602096
  32. 1691602251
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
186,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10280151
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF9BFA80603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Stunning 2011 FORD F-150 FX4

Supercab, 4x4,

With every available option!

1 OWNER, DEALER SERVICED TRUCK

5.0L COYOTE V8, Only 186,000 well maintained kms!

THIS IS THE ONE YOU WAITED FOR!

Loaded and finished in Metallic Silver

on Black Leather Seats.

SUNROOF + PWR SLIDING GLASS

FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE

Dual Power Heated Seats

Rear Sonar back up sensors

Tow Package

Hard Tri-fold tonneau cover  

Ford Premium Audio with Sync Bluetooth

20" Aluminum Wheels on Newer Michelin Tires!

6.5 foot Box, Box Liner

Super clean well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and ready to go!

 

SALE PRICED $17,888 + HST

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2010 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 217,000 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2004 Mazda B-Series ...
 199,500 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger SPORT
 270,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory