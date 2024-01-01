Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Ultra Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2011 FORD F-150 FX4</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Crew Cab (4dr) 4x4 Loaded</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>5.0L coyote V8</strong>, Only <strong>193,000</strong> well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS, </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>New Tires, New Brakes all around</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>20 Ford Chrome Wheels Tow Package, Hard Tri-fold tonneau cover  </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Tow Package</strong>, Trailer Brake Control, <strong>Bluetooth</strong> Premium Audio</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>5.5 foot Box,</strong> very well maintained truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>SALE PRICED $15,888+ <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST. </span></strong><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY </strong><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4autosales.ca><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4autosales.ca><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</strong></span></a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2011 Ford F-150

193,000 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
193,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF3BFC35942

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Ultra Clean 2011 FORD F-150 FX4

Crew Cab (4dr) 4x4 Loaded

5.0L coyote V8, Only 193,000 well maintained kms!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS, 

New Tires, New Brakes all around

20" Ford Chrome Wheels Tow Package, Hard Tri-fold tonneau cover  

Tow Package, Trailer Brake Control, Bluetooth Premium Audio

5.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $15,888+ HST. NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY 30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

