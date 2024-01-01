$15,888+ tax & licensing
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2011 FORD F-150 FX4
Crew Cab (4dr) 4x4 Loaded
5.0L coyote V8, Only 193,000 well maintained kms!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS,
New Tires, New Brakes all around
20" Ford Chrome Wheels Tow Package, Hard Tri-fold tonneau cover
Tow Package, Trailer Brake Control, Bluetooth Premium Audio
5.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $15,888+ HST. NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY 30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
519-830-0895