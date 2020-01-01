Menu
2011 Ford F-150

259,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

EXTENDED CAB

2011 Ford F-150

EXTENDED CAB

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

259,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6275589
  • VIN: 1FTFX1CF2BFC23233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black and Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 259,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful F-150 Extended cab,

4.6L V8, 6.5ft box

Power Windows and Locks,

Privacy glass, Power windows and locks,

Split bench seat (Seats 6) Box liner, Truck has been very well maintained / great service history!

259,000 very well maintaned Kms :)

Christmas Sale Priced at Only $11,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

