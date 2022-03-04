2011 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

8515841 VIN: 1FTFW1EF8BKD14501

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

