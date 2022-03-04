Menu
2011 Ford F-150

200,000 KM

Details

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

FX4

2011 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

200,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8515841
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF8BKD14501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Like NEW 2011 FORD F-150 FX4 

Crew Cab, 4x4, With every available option (Navi)!

5.0L V8, Only 204,000 very well maintained kms!

 

Finished in Metallic Charcoal on Black Leather seats.

Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats

Rear Camera, Tow Package, Tonneau cover  

SONY Premium Audio, Bluetooth Hands Free

Trailer Brake controller, Adjustable pedals.

20" Aluminum Wheels on New DUNLOP Tires!

COME SEE FOR YOURSELF!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $19,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

