2011 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8515841
- VIN: 1FTFW1EF8BKD14501
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Like NEW 2011 FORD F-150 FX4
Crew Cab, 4x4, With every available option (Navi)!
5.0L V8, Only 204,000 very well maintained kms!
Finished in Metallic Charcoal on Black Leather seats.
Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dual Power Seats
Rear Camera, Tow Package, Tonneau cover
SONY Premium Audio, Bluetooth Hands Free
Trailer Brake controller, Adjustable pedals.
20" Aluminum Wheels on New DUNLOP Tires!
COME SEE FOR YOURSELF!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $19,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
