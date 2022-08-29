Menu
2011 Ford F-150

333,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
XL

Location

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Sale

333,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9192463
  • VIN: 1FTMF1CMXBFB67583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 333,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very clean 2011 FORD F-150 

Regular Cab, 2wd, STX edition

3.7L V6, Great on Gas! 

333,000 extremely well cared for kms

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NO RUST!

Finished in Metallic Charcoal on Grey cloth seats.

Chrome Bumpers, Box Liner.

 Ice cold AC

Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!

6.5 foot Box, Come in and see it for yourself!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $9,888! + HST 

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

