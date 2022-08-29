$9,888+ tax & licensing
519-830-0895
2011 Ford F-150
XL
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,888
- Listing ID: 9192463
- VIN: 1FTMF1CMXBFB67583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 333,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very clean 2011 FORD F-150
Regular Cab, 2wd, STX edition
3.7L V6, Great on Gas!
333,000 extremely well cared for kms
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, NO RUST!
Finished in Metallic Charcoal on Grey cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, Box Liner.
Ice cold AC
Aluminum Wheels on New Tires!
6.5 foot Box, Come in and see it for yourself!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $9,888! + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
