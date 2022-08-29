2011 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $9,888 + taxes & licensing 3 3 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9192463

9192463 VIN: 1FTMF1CMXBFB67583

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 3

Mileage 333,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Seating Split Rear Seat Air Conditioned Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.