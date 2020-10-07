Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford F-250

255,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-250

2011 Ford F-250

XL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-250

XL

Location

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

647-861-5543

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,700

+ taxes & licensing

255,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5907465
  • VIN: 1FT7X2B62BEC08085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 255,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford F-250 Regular Cab 4WD

Being sold As-Is, needs a new catalytic converter.

Tail gate damaged needs replacement. 

Engine and Transmission in excelent condition, 

 

Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Warranty Available
Trip Computer
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rowel's Auto Sales

2011 Ford F-250 XL
 255,000 KM
$9,700 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Venza
 175,000 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Odyssey DX
 200,500 KM
$7,200 + tax & lic

Email Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

Call Dealer

647-861-XXXX

(click to show)

647-861-5543

Quick Links
Directions Inventory