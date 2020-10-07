+ taxes & licensing
647-861-5543
26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7
647-861-5543
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford F-250 Regular Cab 4WD
Being sold As-Is, needs a new catalytic converter.
Tail gate damaged needs replacement.
Engine and Transmission in excelent condition,
Vehicle sold AS-IS. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold AS-IS and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7