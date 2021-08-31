Menu
2011 Ford Flex

161,196 KM

Details

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Flex

2011 Ford Flex

LIMITED // AWD// HEATED SEATS // BLUETOOTH

2011 Ford Flex

LIMITED // AWD// HEATED SEATS // BLUETOOTH

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

161,196KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7911717
  Stock #: 3978
  VIN: 2FMHK6DC0BBD20033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3978
  • Mileage 161,196 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS, LIMITED AWD! The Ford Flex Limited was designed to be a three-row SUV, loaded with options like heated seats, multi-panel sunroofs, and bluetooth paired with AWD making this Ford Flex an ideal winter driver/commuter! 

Some more options include: AUX, bluetooth calling, rear climate control, leather, wood trim, sunroof, SONY premium audio and much more!! 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

