2011 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" XLT
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10658451
- Stock #: 5736
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA20114
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,400 KM
Vehicle Description
2011 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4. Excellent condition. Accident free. Traded in at a Ford dealer. Pride of ownership here. Professionally installed lift kit. 4 brand new all terrain tires. FX4 black alloy wheels. Fully loaded XLT model. Power windows, locks and mirrors. Tilt wheel. Cruise control. Keyless entry. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Hard tri-fold tonneau cover. Just a real beauty. New exhaust. No disappointments here.
This truck comes with a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info.
519-823-8585
text 519-841-6200
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca.
Vehicle Features
