2011 Ford Ranger

190,400 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10658451
  • Stock #: 5736
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA20114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,400 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ford Ranger XLT 4x4. Excellent condition. Accident free. Traded in at a Ford dealer. Pride of ownership here. Professionally installed lift kit. 4 brand new all terrain tires. FX4 black alloy wheels. Fully loaded XLT model. Power windows, locks and mirrors. Tilt wheel. Cruise control. Keyless entry. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Hard tri-fold tonneau cover. Just a real beauty. New exhaust. No disappointments here. 

This truck comes with a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 

519-823-8585

text 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

