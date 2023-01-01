$14,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" XLT
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is an excellent 2011 Ranger XLT 4x4. Like new. Rust free. Professionally installed Rough Country lift kit. Fully loaded XLT model. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Tilt wheel. Cruise control. Keyless entry/ Hard trifold tonneau cover. Tow package. Trailer hitch. FX4 black alloy wheels. Four brand new All Terrain tires. Rare carpeted floors. Rustproofed. Ready for work or play. No disappointments here. Certified and ready to go.
We include safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. These Rangers are built Ford touch and are know for their reliability and longevity. Hard to find with these options and in this excellent condition.
Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to schedule a test drive.
519-823-8585
text: 519-841-6200
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
