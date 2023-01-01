Menu
<p>Here is an excellent 2011 Ranger XLT 4x4. Like new. Rust free. Professionally installed Rough Country lift kit. Fully loaded XLT model. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Tilt wheel. Cruise control. Keyless entry/ Hard trifold tonneau cover. Tow package. Trailer hitch. FX4 black alloy wheels. Four brand new All Terrain tires. Rare carpeted floors. Rustproofed. Ready for work or play. No disappointments here. Certified and ready to go.</p><p>We include safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Dont miss out. These Rangers are built Ford touch and are know for their reliability and longevity. Hard to find with these options and in this excellent condition. </p><p>Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to schedule a test drive. </p><p>519-823-8585</p><p>text: 519-841-6200</p><p>email: contact@linwoodauto.ca</p>

2011 Ford Ranger

190,900 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE4BPA20114

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,900 KM

Here is an excellent 2011 Ranger XLT 4x4. Like new. Rust free. Professionally installed Rough Country lift kit. Fully loaded XLT model. Power windows, locks, mirrors. Tilt wheel. Cruise control. Keyless entry/ Hard trifold tonneau cover. Tow package. Trailer hitch. FX4 black alloy wheels. Four brand new All Terrain tires. Rare carpeted floors. Rustproofed. Ready for work or play. No disappointments here. Certified and ready to go.

We include safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. These Rangers are built Ford touch and are know for their reliability and longevity. Hard to find with these options and in this excellent condition. 

Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to schedule a test drive. 

519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty Available

Power Outlet

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2011 Ford Ranger