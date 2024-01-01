Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER,</strong></span> <strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2011 FORD RANGER</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Crazy Rare <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Super Cab, 5 Speed, 4 Cyl</span> Combination!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>2.3L 4cyl</strong>, Only <strong>188,000</strong> well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Clean CarFax vehicle history report <strong>NO ACCIDENTS</strong> or claims.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Finished in Metallic Electric Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...</p><p style=text-align: center;>Ice Cold AC, Box Liner, Aluminum Wheels like new.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>No Rust, Super clean truck, This is the one you waited for!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>CHRISTMAS SALE PRICED $13,888+<span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY + </strong><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</strong></span></a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2011 Ford Ranger

188,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Ranger

SUPER CAB

Watch This Vehicle
11963283

2011 Ford Ranger

SUPER CAB

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1732742838
  2. 1732742838
  3. 1732742839
  4. 1732742839
  5. 1732742839
  6. 1732742839
  7. 1732742839
  8. 1732742839
  9. 1732742839
  10. 1732742839
  11. 1732742839
  12. 1732742839
  13. 1732742839
  14. 1732742839
  15. 1732742839
  16. 1732742839
  17. 1732742839
  18. 1732742839
  19. 1732742839
  20. 1732742839
  21. 1732742839
  22. 1732742839
  23. 1732742839
  24. 1732742839
  25. 1732742840
  26. 1732742839
  27. 1732742839
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR4ED2BPB07403

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 188,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

1 OWNER,  2011 FORD RANGER

Crazy Rare Super Cab, 5 Speed, 4 Cyl Combination!

2.3L 4cyl, Only 188,000 well maintained kms!

Clean CarFax vehicle history report NO ACCIDENTS or claims.

Finished in Metallic Electric Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

Ice Cold AC, Box Liner, Aluminum Wheels like new.

No Rust, Super clean truck, This is the one you waited for!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

CHRISTMAS SALE PRICED $13,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY + 30 DAY WARRANTY

FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Ford F-150 XLT 219,000 KM $19,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Ford F-150 XLT 208,000 KM $17,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Expedition Limited for sale in Guelph, ON
2011 Ford Expedition Limited 199,500 KM $13,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger