2011 Ford Ranger
Sport SuperCab
2011 Ford Ranger
Sport SuperCab
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text Mike 519-502-8169 OR Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Probably the cleanest 2011 FORD RANGER'S available in the country!
Super Cab, 4.0L v6, 5 Speed manual!
Only 108,000 very maintained kms!
Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.
Paint is close to flawless. Black Honeycomb style rims on Aggressive all terrain Nokian tires.
New Brakes all around, New Shocks,
Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles.
Bed Liner, Trac Control and Aux port for your tunes!
Come and see her for yourself
comes certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $15,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
519-830-0895