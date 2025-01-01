Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Call OR Text</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-502-8169</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>OR</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Miguel</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-830-0895</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Ultra LOW KM </strong><strong><u>2011 FORD RANGER SPORT</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Super Cab, 4.0L V6, Automatic, </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>Only 76</u><u>,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! not a typo...76kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER</strong></span>, This truck was someones baby and it shows!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;> <strong>New Brakes all around, New Shocks, New Tires, New Windshield</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Factory alloy wheels are like new</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles. Bed Liner, Trac Control and Aux port for your tunes!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $16,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2011 Ford Ranger

76,000 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
76,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EE5BPA44239

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Please Call OR Text Mike 519-502-8169 OR Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Ultra LOW KM 2011 FORD RANGER SPORT

Super Cab, 4.0L V6, Automatic, 

Only 76,000 very well maintained kms! not a typo...76kms!

1 OWNER, This truck was someone's baby and it shows!

 New Brakes all around, New Shocks, New Tires, New Windshield

Factory alloy wheels are like new

Colour matched bumpers, trim, door handles. Bed Liner, Trac Control and Aux port for your tunes!

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $16,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-830-0895

2011 Ford Ranger