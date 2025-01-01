$19,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger
XL SuperCab
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Probably the cleanest Lowest KM's FORD RANGER'S available for sale in the country!
2011 FORD RANGER Super Cab XL, ONLY 51,000 ORIGINAL KMS
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, STORED INDOORS,
2.3L 4CYL AUTOMATIC WITH AC!
This Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.
YOU WILL NOT FIND ONE LIKE THIS AGAIN. the end.
Come and see her for yourself, pictures do not do justice
Come's certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $19,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,
INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
