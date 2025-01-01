Menu
2011 FORD RANGER Super Cab XL, ONLY 51,000 ORIGINAL KMS

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, STORED INDOORS, 

2.3L 4CYL AUTOMATIC WITH AC!

This Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

YOU WILL NOT FIND ONE LIKE THIS AGAIN. the end.

Come and see her for yourself, pictures do not do justice

Comes certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $19,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,

INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

2011 Ford Ranger

51,000 KM

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger

XL SuperCab

12157935

2011 Ford Ranger

XL SuperCab

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
51,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR4ED1BPA20091

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably the cleanest Lowest KM's FORD RANGER'S available for sale in the country!

2011 FORD RANGER Super Cab XL, ONLY 51,000 ORIGINAL KMS

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, STORED INDOORS, 

2.3L 4CYL AUTOMATIC WITH AC!

 This Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

YOU WILL NOT FIND ONE LIKE THIS AGAIN. the end.

Come and see her for yourself, pictures do not do justice

Come's certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $19,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,

INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Ford Ranger