Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Ultra Clean Like a time machine 2011 FORD RANGER SPORT 

Super Cab, 4.0L v6, 5 Speed manual! 4X4  

Only 144,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is perfect inside and out and underneath.

This Ones Loaded including full power package, sliding rear window, Liner, HID Lights.

NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY 

Paint is close to flawless. NICELY LIFTED 4-6 Black Alloys wrapped around NEW 33 BFG KO2s .yup all 5 of them! 

New Brakes all around, New Front Shocks, Trailer Brake Control, ICE COLD AC, and Aux port for your tunes!

Keep her clean or go get dirty.......choice is yours!

Come and see her for yourself, comes certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $21,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. 

FOR VIDEOS PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Ultra Clean Like a time machine 2011 FORD RANGER SPORT 

Super Cab, 4.0L v6, 5 Speed manual! 4X4 

Only 144,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is perfect inside and out and underneath.

This One's Loaded including full power package, sliding rear window, Liner, HID Lights.

NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY 

Paint is close to flawless. NICELY LIFTED 4-6" Black Alloys wrapped around NEW 33" BFG KO2's .yup all 5 of them!

New Brakes all around, New Front Shocks, Trailer Brake Control, ICE COLD AC, and Aux port for your tunes!

Keep her clean or go get dirty.......choice is yours!

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $21,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

FOR VIDEOS PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

