Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Ultra Clean Like a time machine 2011 FORD RANGER SPORT
Super Cab, 4.0L v6, 5 Speed manual! 4X4
Only 144,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is perfect inside and out and underneath.
This One's Loaded including full power package, sliding rear window, Liner, HID Lights.
NO ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY
Paint is close to flawless. NICELY LIFTED 4-6" Black Alloys wrapped around NEW 33" BFG KO2's .yup all 5 of them!
New Brakes all around, New Front Shocks, Trailer Brake Control, ICE COLD AC, and Aux port for your tunes!
Keep her clean or go get dirty.......choice is yours!
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $21,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
FOR VIDEOS PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
