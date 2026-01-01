Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</span></strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Black Stallion <u style=font-weight: bold;>2011 FORD RANGER 4X4 SUPERCAB</u></p><p style=text-align: center;>Local southern Ontario truck, <strong>Only 222,000</strong> very well maintained <strong>kms; </strong>Truck is in Like New condition inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO RUST!</strong></span> Paint is close to flawless. Alloy wheels like new, Aggressive all terrain BFG tires, <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>New Brakes all around</strong></span>, <strong>New Shocks</strong>, New Windshield.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded including <strong>Power Window and Locks</strong>, <strong>Sliding Rear Window</strong>, <strong>Tonneau Cover,</strong> Trac Control, Cruise and Aux port for your tunes!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, C</strong><strong><u>omes Certified and Ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>Full walk around video available here.</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NEW YEAR SALE PRICED $16,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=aGJTgSqR+SqV3cM5DL0tK+vap5OS9vW2><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2011 Ford Ranger

222,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
13467993

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1768351330
  2. 1768351330
  3. 1768351330
  4. 1768351331
  5. 1768351331
  6. 1768351296
  7. 1768351331
  8. 1768351295
  9. 1768351295
  10. 1768351296
  11. 1768351295
  12. 1768351295
  13. 1768351295
  14. 1768351296
  15. 1768351296
  16. 1768351296
  17. 1768351296
  18. 1768351296
  19. 1768351296
  20. 1768351296
  21. 1768351296
  22. 1768351296
  23. 1768351296
  24. 1768351296
  25. 1768351296
  26. 1768351296
  27. 1768351296
  28. 1768351296
  29. 1768351296
  30. 1768351296
  31. 1768351296
  32. 1768351296
  33. 1768351296
  34. 1768351296
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report
Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE8BPA54055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 222,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Black Stallion 2011 FORD RANGER 4X4 SUPERCAB

Local southern Ontario truck, Only 222,000 very well maintained kms; Truck is in Like New condition inside and out and underneath.

NO RUST! Paint is close to flawless. Alloy wheels like new, Aggressive all terrain BFG tires, New Brakes all around, New Shocks, New Windshield.

Loaded including Power Window and Locks, Sliding Rear Window, Tonneau Cover, Trac Control, Cruise and Aux port for your tunes!

Come and see her for yourself, Come's Certified and Ready to go!

Full walk around video available here.

NEW YEAR SALE PRICED $16,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2012 Nissan Frontier SV for sale in Guelph, ON
2012 Nissan Frontier SV 217,000 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Ford Edge SEL 118,000 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Nissan Xterra PRO-4X 344,000 KM $2,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Ford Ranger