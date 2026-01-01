$16,888+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 222,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Black Stallion 2011 FORD RANGER 4X4 SUPERCAB
Local southern Ontario truck, Only 222,000 very well maintained kms; Truck is in Like New condition inside and out and underneath.
NO RUST! Paint is close to flawless. Alloy wheels like new, Aggressive all terrain BFG tires, New Brakes all around, New Shocks, New Windshield.
Loaded including Power Window and Locks, Sliding Rear Window, Tonneau Cover, Trac Control, Cruise and Aux port for your tunes!
Come and see her for yourself, Come's Certified and Ready to go!
Full walk around video available here.
NEW YEAR SALE PRICED $16,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing>
