2011 Ford Ranger

180,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5706435
  VIN: 1FTKR4EE9BPA75199

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This little truck is in great condition, you may not find a cleaner one!

very well maintained, no rust, newer Michelin Tires, SPORT edition with alloy wheels, power windows and locks

cruise control, remote keyless entry, matching Rallye cap with sliding rear windows, truck also has independant sliding rear window.

Come in and see her for yourself! - we promise you wont be dissapointed!

 

$13,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES, NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Theft System
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

