2011 Ford Ranger

181,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2011 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6086277

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Darke
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 1 OWNER, small truck is in great condition,

You may not find a cleaner one!

Very well maintained, No rust, Newer Michelin Tires, SPORT edition with

Alloy wheels, power windows and locks, cruise control and privacy glass.

Remote keyless entry, Also has independant sliding rear window!

Come in and see her for yourself! - we promise you wont be disappointed! 

 

SALE PRICED AT $11,888+ HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

