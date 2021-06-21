Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

242,000 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

SuperCab XL

2011 Ford Ranger

SuperCab XL

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

242,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7459994
  VIN: 1FTKR4EE6BPA43682

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2011 FORD RANGER SUPERCAB XL

Extended cab, Rear Wheel drive

Beautiful truck, the body and paint are in exceptional condition!

Truck Drives like brand new, you should compare :)

242,000 Very well maintained kms, 4.0L V6 5 SPEED!

Box liner & Tow pckg

ICE COLD AC!

Completely certified and ready to go!

 

Summer Sale Priced

Now Only $9,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

