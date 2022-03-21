$CALL+ tax & licensing
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2011 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
137,814KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8677163
- Stock #: C6964
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE1BPA76964
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 137,814 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7