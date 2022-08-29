$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2011 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" XLT
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9091816
- Stock #: 5581
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA35986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport 4x4 with the XLT package. Rare [power windows / locks/ mirrors. Cruise and tilt. Keyless entry. Tow package. Soft tonneau cover. Rear sliding window. New front calipers and brakes. New rear brakes. Four brand new highway terrain tires. This truck is like new. Rustproofed. Ready for work or play. A pleasure to own and drive. We include safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this condition with these options. Call, email or text for more info or to schedule a test drive. email: contact@linwoodauto.ca 1-866-635-2828 text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.