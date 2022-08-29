2011 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9091816

9091816 Stock #: 5581

5581 VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA35986

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

