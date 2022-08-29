Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Ranger

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9091816
  • Stock #: 5581
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE4BPA35986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport 4x4 with the XLT package. Rare [power windows / locks/ mirrors. Cruise and tilt. Keyless entry. Tow package. Soft tonneau cover. Rear sliding window. New front calipers and brakes. New rear brakes. Four brand new highway terrain tires. This truck is like new. Rustproofed. Ready for work or play. A pleasure to own and drive. We include safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this condition with these options. Call, email or text for more info or to schedule a test drive. email: contact@linwoodauto.ca  1-866-635-2828  text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2011 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 178,000 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 129,735 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 210,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory