2011 Ford Ranger

79,900 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9236080
  Stock #: 5643
  VIN: 1FTLR4FE8BPA95818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,900 KM

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Low, low km's. Like new. 4x4. Xlt packge includes power windows / locks / mirrors. Tilt wheel. Cruise control. Rear sliding window. Folding hard tonneau cover. Fog lights. Alloy wheels. Running boards. A true pleasure to own and drive. It's rare find them in this condition with these options and low km's. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History Report and free rustproof. Call or email Linwood auto Sales today for more information or to schedule a test drive. 

1-866-635-2828

contact@linwoodauto.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

