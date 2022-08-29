Menu
2011 Ford Ranger

127,500 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2011 Ford Ranger

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2011 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9236179
  Stock #: 5644
  VIN: 1FTLR4FE3BPA19360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,500 KM

Vehicle Description

What a beauty. Low km's. Levelling kit. Low km's. 4x4. Auto. This Ranger looks, rides and drives like new. AC. Tow package. Soft tonneau cover. Black alloys. Running boards and much more. A true pleasure to own and drive. Excellent body and paint. Well maintianed. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History Report and free rustproof. Call or email Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to schedule a test drive. Don't miss out. 

1-866-635-2828

contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

