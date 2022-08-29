$17,995+ tax & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2011 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
- Listing ID: 9236179
- Stock #: 5644
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE3BPA19360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,500 KM
Vehicle Description
What a beauty. Low km's. Levelling kit. Low km's. 4x4. Auto. This Ranger looks, rides and drives like new. AC. Tow package. Soft tonneau cover. Black alloys. Running boards and much more. A true pleasure to own and drive. Excellent body and paint. Well maintianed.
We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History Report and free rustproof. Call or email Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to schedule a test drive. Don't miss out.
1-866-635-2828
contact@linwoodauto.ca
