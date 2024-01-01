$16,888+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 199,990 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2011 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE
Crew Cab, 4x4, With every important option!
4.8L V8, Only 203,000 very well maintained kms!
1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS
Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report.
Bright Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats / Chrome Bumpers, Trim, Door Handles and more...
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise / Tow Package, Soft Tri-fold Tonneau cover
Chrome 18" Wheels like new / 5.5 foot Box with liner.
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $16,888, + HST / NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY / 30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL & CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
