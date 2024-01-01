Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2011 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Crew Cab, <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>4x4,</strong></span> With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.8L V8</strong>, Only <strong>203,000</strong> very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Bright Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats / Chrome Bumpers, Trim, Door Handles and more...</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise / Tow Package, Soft Tri-fold Tonneau cover  </p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome 18 Wheels like new / <strong>5.5 foot Box with liner.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>SALE PRICED $16,888, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST / </span></strong><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY / </strong><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL & C</strong><strong>ARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

199,990 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD Crew Cab 143.5"

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
199,990KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTP2UEA5BG254223

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Charcoal
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 199,990 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Very Clean 2011 GMC SIERRA 1500 SLE

Crew Cab, 4x4, With every important option!

4.8L V8, Only 203,000 very well maintained kms!

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report.

Bright Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats / Chrome Bumpers, Trim, Door Handles and more...

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise / Tow Package, Soft Tri-fold Tonneau cover  

Chrome 18" Wheels like new / 5.5 foot Box with liner.

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $16,888, + HST / NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY / 30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL & CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2011 GMC Sierra 1500