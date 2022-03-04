$15,888+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Nevada edition
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,888
- VIN: 3GTP1UEA6BG317610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 151,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2011 GMC SIERRA 1500 NEVADA EDITION
Crew Cab, 2wd, With every important option!
4.8L V8, Only 151,000 very well maintained kms!
Clean Carfax History with No Accidents
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Tow Package,
Chrome Wheels on New Bridgestone Tires!
Very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $15,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
FINANCING AVAILABLE
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
