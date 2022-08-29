$15,999+ tax & licensing
519-831-1263
2011 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Massey Motors
395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9236578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 253,900 KM
Vehicle Description
· Certified
· 6.2L Engine
· AWD
· Sunroof
· Heated and cooled seats
· Heated steering wheel
· Power folding mirrors
· Power seats
· Third row seats
· DVD player
· Fog lights
· Remote start
· New tires
Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 5 years.
Taxes and Licensing Extra.
Test-drives by appointment only, call or text 519-831-1263.
Vehicle Features
