Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Yukon

253,900 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Massey Motors

519-831-1263

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Yukon

2011 GMC Yukon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

519-831-1263

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

253,900KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9236578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 253,900 KM

Vehicle Description

·         Certified

·         6.2L Engine

·         AWD

·         Sunroof

·         Heated and cooled seats

·         Heated steering wheel

·         Power folding mirrors

·         Power seats

·         Third row seats

·         DVD player

·         Fog lights

·         Remote start

·         New tires

 

 

Proud member of OMVIC and UCDA for over 5 years.

 

Taxes and Licensing Extra.

 

Test-drives by appointment only, call or text 519-831-1263.

 

Massey Motors

1-395 Michener Road

Guelph ON, N1K-1E8

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Rear Window Defrost
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Massey Motors

2008 Cadillac Escala...
 196,100 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 69,750 KM
$31,499 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 189,900 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Email Massey Motors

Massey Motors

Massey Motors

395 Michener Rd #1, Guelph, ON N1K 1E8

Call Dealer

519-831-XXXX

(click to show)

519-831-1263

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory