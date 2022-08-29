2011 GMC Yukon

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999 + taxes & licensing 2 5 3 , 9 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9236578

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 253,900 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Safety Rear Window Defrost Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Bluetooth Android Auto Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof

